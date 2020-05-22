Coimbatore

‘Complete on-going projects early’

Minister S.P. Velumani (right) and District Collector K. Rajamani (second right) during the inspection of Amma Unavagam at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Friday.

Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani on Friday asked officials of various departments to complete at the earliest the works that were under various stages of implementation, get projects of the drawing board and make special arrangements for Class X students to write public exam.

The Minister held a review of various projects at the Coimbatore Collectorate.

A release said the Minister wanted the Revenue Department officials to complete land acquisition process for the Pilloor III drinking water and western bypass projects and start awarding compensation to those who had parted with their lands or houses for the Coimbatore Airport expansion project.

While asking officials to clean channels and canals that take water to tanks, he wanted them to implement the ₹ 1,652 crore Athikadavu-Avinashi groundwater recharge project.

He directed the Water Resources Organisation wing of the Public Works Department to start the Noyyal Rejuvenation project for which the Chief Minister had allotted ₹ 174 crore.

To ease the traffic congestion in the city, the State government had allotted funds for constructing flyovers on Trichy Road, Mettupalayam Road and in Ukkadam. The works were in various stages of progress, the release said and added that the Minister wanted the officials to expedite the completion.

As for students appearing for the Class X public exam, the Minister asked the School Education Department officials to ensure that the students and teachers travelled to the examination centres without difficulty, particularly those students and teachers who travelled to the district from outside.

He also wanted them to ensure that the students from outside the district were given exemption from quarantine and provide sanitisers at the examination centres.

