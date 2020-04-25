Complete lockdown: vehicle movement reduces in Salem

The complete lockdown announced over the weekend by the district administration has reduced vehicle movement in the district.

District Collector S.A. Raman, on Friday, said that while complete lockdown would be in force in the district on Saturday and Sunday, the Salem Corporation limits would be under complete lockdown till April 28, as per State government’s order.

While pharmacies remained open on Saturday, all other shops, vegetable markets, petrol bunks, and restaurants remained closed. The district administration has arranged about 200 vehicles for door delivery of essential items.

However, a few people ventured out to get essentials in the morning and action was taken against them. Deputy Police Commissioner (Law and Order) P. Thangadurai said that stern action would be taken against violators and strict checking was being carried out at 32 checkpoints and one inter-district check post. Those coming out for getting medicines should carry prescriptions, he said.

He said that about 2,600 cases has been registered till date for violation of prohibitory orders and 1,600 vehicles have been seized. Mr.Thangadurai said that necessary safety gadgets were provided for police personnel posted at hospitals and containment zones.

Deputy Commissioner (Crime and Traffic) S.Senthil said a facility was being arranged were persons violating lockdown order would be quarantined for a few days and they would be made to undergo tests for COVID-19.

Superintendent of Police S.Deepa Ganiger said only essential services were allowed in district limits during complete lockdown.