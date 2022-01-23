Complete lockdown in districts

The lockdown on Sunday imposed by the State government to control the spread of COVID-19 was total in districts.

Very few vehicles could be seen on the arterial roads and in rural areas as most of the people remained indoors.

Over 1,100 police personnel were on duty to ensure strict enforcement of the directive. Road users were questioned about the reason behind their journey and allowed to proceed only if their replies were reasonable. Medical shops and petrol bunks remained opened throughout the day but saw minimum customers. Since it was an auspicious day, a few weddings took place at halls where the number of guests was less than 50.

In Salem, the lockdown was total as only a few vehicles could be seen on the roads.

Most of the roads wore a deserted look throughout the day.

However, passengers who arrived at Salem Railway Junction faced hardship as only a few autorickshaws and cabs were available for them to move towards their destinations. Hence, many passengers, mostly from North Indian States, started to walk to reach their destinations in the city limits. Since only take away services were allowed in hotels and restaurants, food delivery executives waited outside many hotels in the city and its outskirts to collect and deliver the food.

In Namakkal, all the shops, including workshops, remained closed as most of the roads wore a deserted look throughout the day.