Complaints related to Pongal gift hampers can be lodged with officials

With Pongal gift hampers along with ₹ 1,000 to be distributed to 6.76 lakh family card holders in the district from January 9 to 12, the district administration has asked people to lodge complaints, if any, with officials concerned.

Collector C. Kathiravan in a press release said that people can lodge complaints with respective monitoring officers for each blocks at Anthiyur - District Backward and Minority Welfare Officer (94454-77855), Bhavani – District Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Officer (73388-01258), Erode – Revenue Divisional Officer, Erode (944500-00439), Gobichettipalayam – RDO, Gobichettipalayam (94450-00441), Kodumudi – Deputy Registrar, Cooperative Societies (98435-81819), Modakurichi – Assistant Commissioner, Excise – 94450-74580, Perundurai – District Supplies and Consumer Protection Officer (94450-00237), Sathyamangalam – Special Sub-Collector for Social Welfare Schemes (94450-29461), Talavadi – Deputy Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Gobichettipalayam Range (73387-20705) and Nambiyur – Deputy Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Erode Range (73387-20704).

Also, complaints can be lodged with control room at District Supplies Office, Collector Office, Erode at 0424-2252052, the release added.

Meanwhile, packing of the gift hampers is nearing completion and dispatch of the items to the respective ration shops are to be completed by Wednesday evening. Officials said that card holders will receive OTP and one of the family members whose name is in the ration card can approach the ration shop at the given time and get the gift hampers and cash.