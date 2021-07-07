Complaints regarding vaccination based on electoral roll

Tiruppur

With the district administration and the corporation issuing tokens for COVID-19 vaccination based on electoral roll across the district, complaints regarding the method, excluding residents hailing from other districts and States whose names are absent in the electoral roll have surfaced.

Subhash Chandra, who hails from Rajasthan and has been a resident of Kongu Nagar in Corporation limits for over a decade, alleged that he and his wife have not been vaccinated so far as the tokens were not issued to them as their names did not figure in the district’s electoral roll. “Only one of my relatives got his first dose of vaccine when they were accepting Aadhaar cards [at the vaccination centres],” he told The Hindu on Wednesday.

On June 21, the district administration and the Corporation commenced new measures to prevent overcrowding at vaccination centres, according to which the vaccine tokens were issued based on the district's electoral roll and that government and private schools that were designated as polling stations were used as vaccination centres as opposed to primary health centres.

K. Ganesan, president of Iduvai village panchayat and a CPI(M) functionary, suggested that the district administration could arrange special vaccination camps for those residents whose names do not feature in the electoral roll, given that many from other districts and States who are working in industries are residing in the district. He alleged that some of the private garment companies have been demanding money from the workers for vaccination, which they were unable to afford.

A senior Corporation official said that complaints pertaining to the issue have been received and that measures to ensure vaccination for those whose names do not feature in the electoral roll will be taken up soon. “Till the vaccine supply is low, whatever methodology we take up, most of the people will not be covered,” he said.

An official from the Health Department said that about five lakh beneficiaries have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the district and that the district administration is yet to chalk out a plan to vaccinate the residents whose names are missing in the electoral roll.