Complaint lodged against Rajenthra Bhalaji

Coimbatore

14 January 2022 00:28 IST

Former AIADMK spokesperson V. Pugazhendhi on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Inspector General of Police, West Zone,against former Minister K.T. Rajenthra Bhalajiaccusing him of having violated the code of conduct during an election campaign in Coimbatore district in January, 2021.

Public meeting

The complaint said that Mr. Bhalaji addressed a public meeting conducted by the AIADMK in the presence of former Minister S.P. Velumani at Thondamuthur on January 3, 2021 wherein he passed derogatory remarks against the then Opposition leader M K. Stalin and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

Threaten Stalin

Mr. Pugazhendhi alleged that Mr. Bhalaji passed these remarks with the intent to threaten Mr. Stalin and to encourage AIADMK cadre to cause him harm during his visit to Thondamuthur.He alleged that Mr. Bhalaji’s threatening and abusing of the then opposition leaders were direct violation and abuse of the model code of conduct.

Advertising

Advertising