Complaint against vandalising of forest check-post in Hosur

August 09, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - HOSUR

The Forest Department has filed a complaint against unknown persons for vandalising a forest check-post at Poomarathupulli near Naatrampalayam in Hosur on Monday.

The violence occurred in the wake of the death of Venkatesh (48) of Attapallam village, while being intercepted by the forest staff near the reserve forest on Sunday night.

A statement released by the Forest Department said that the man, along with two others, sped fast on a two-wheeler when the forest staff attempted to intercept them. A little away, the two-wheeler fell and one of the men collapsed. The other two escaped from the spot with a rifle. The man who collapsed died. The body was retrieved by Anchetty police. The Forest department displayed seizure of rabbit snares and torch lights and alleged that the two men fled the spot with a country-made rifle.

However, the relatives of the deceased went on a rampage setting fire to the unoccupied forest checkpost destroying some furniture and records. Based on a complaint by the Anchetty forest range officer, an FIR was registered.

The Forest Department also registered a case under the Wild Life Protection Act

