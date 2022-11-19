Complaint against Pollachi Panchayat Union School for asking SC children to clean toilets, play Parai

November 19, 2022 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

The Welfare Party of India has alleged that students belonging to Scheduled Caste community were asked to clean toilets and play the ‘Parai’ by Pollachi Panchayat Union school on their premises on Saturday.

In a petition to Pollachi Sub Collector, the complainant, S. Thirumurthy, an office-bearer of the Welfare Party of India, alleged that some students of the Kolarpatti Panchayat Union Middle School particularly from the Scheduled Caste community, were asked to play ‘Parai’ during a ‘Cleanliness March’ organised on ‘World Toilet Day’.” The incident happened with the knowledge of the school headmaster, the petitioner claimed and demanded action against the school officials.

Trending

  1. PM Modi inaugurates first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh
  2. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
  3. Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  4. Trade tumult: On shrinking exports
  5. All eyes on Qatar: On 2022 FIFA World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Pollachi Sub Collector said there was no such issue in Pollachi, officials at the District School Education Department said they had not received any such information as of Saturday and that the matter would be investigated immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US