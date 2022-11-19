Complaint against Pollachi Panchayat Union School for asking SC children to clean toilets, play Parai

November 19, 2022 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Welfare Party of India has alleged that students belonging to Scheduled Caste community were asked to clean toilets and play the ‘Parai’ by Pollachi Panchayat Union school on their premises on Saturday.

In a petition to Pollachi Sub Collector, the complainant, S. Thirumurthy, an office-bearer of the Welfare Party of India, alleged that some students of the Kolarpatti Panchayat Union Middle School particularly from the Scheduled Caste community, were asked to play ‘Parai’ during a ‘Cleanliness March’ organised on ‘World Toilet Day’.” The incident happened with the knowledge of the school headmaster, the petitioner claimed and demanded action against the school officials.

While the Pollachi Sub Collector said there was no such issue in Pollachi, officials at the District School Education Department said they had not received any such information as of Saturday and that the matter would be investigated immediately.