  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Complaint against Pollachi Panchayat Union School for asking SC children to clean toilets, play Parai

November 19, 2022 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

The Welfare Party of India has alleged that students belonging to Scheduled Caste community were asked to clean toilets and play the ‘Parai’ by Pollachi Panchayat Union school on their premises on Saturday.

In a petition to Pollachi Sub Collector, the complainant, S. Thirumurthy, an office-bearer of the Welfare Party of India, alleged that some students of the Kolarpatti Panchayat Union Middle School particularly from the Scheduled Caste community, were asked to play ‘Parai’ during a ‘Cleanliness March’ organised on ‘World Toilet Day’.” The incident happened with the knowledge of the school headmaster, the petitioner claimed and demanded action against the school officials.

While the Pollachi Sub Collector said there was no such issue in Pollachi, officials at the District School Education Department said they had not received any such information as of Saturday and that the matter would be investigated immediately.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu / school / education

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.