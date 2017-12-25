Complaint against police official

Veeramuthu, a Tirupur-based retail seller of poly bags, has complained to State Human Rights Commission and District Police Chief that he was being harassed by an official attached to Avinashi police station.
T. Sathyamoorthy, Veeramuthu’s lawyer, said his client had some dues to be paid to a wholesale supplier of poly bags. “The supplier preferred a complaint with Avinashi police. When harassments started, we obtained an anticipatory bail. Subsequently, the police told the court that the complaint has been closed. But harassments continued”, he said. District Police Chief E. S. Uma said that the complaint from Veeramuthu was received by her and she had asked the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Avinashi) to look into the grievances on its merit.
