Complaint against AIADMK MLAs

M. Selvakumar alias Kovai Babu, president of Dravidan Arakattalai and a member of DMK, petitioned the City Police Commissioner seeking action against AIADMK MLAs who called on District Collector on Thursday. The complainant alleged that that MLAs, mainly Pollachi Jayaraman and A.K. Selvaraj threatened Collector G.S. Sameeran, who did not stand up when the group of 10 AIADMK MLAs came to give a petition. The petitioner alleged that the MLAs threatened the Collector and made him stand.