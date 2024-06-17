Complainant in K.P. Anbalagan’s disproportionate assets case fatally knocked down; wife accuses foul play

The complainant in the disproportionate assets case against the former Higher Education Minister and sitting Palacode MLA K.P. Anbalagan was killed in an accident on Krishnagiri-Dharmapuri national highway on Sunday.

N. Krishnamoorthy (41), a former panchayat president of Melayanur in Paapireddipatty, succumbed to injuries at the government medical college hospital in Dharmapuri after he was knocked down by an unidentified vehicle on Sunday. His wife Kavitha (34) has lodged a complaint alleging foul play in the accident. She has sought an investigation against the former Minister and his family.

The police have registered an FIR under section 174 of CrPC (suspicious death).

Mr.Krishnamoorthy’s petition was instrumental in the Madras High Court directing the DVAC to investigate into his earlier complaint of alleged corruption by Mr. Anbalagan. This led to the DVAC filing a 10,000 page chargesheet against the AIADMK leader and his family members, accused of amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of ₹45.20 crore.

According to Kavitha’s complaint, she and her husband had gone to her parents home in Periyampatty on June 15. The following day at around 6 a.m., Krishnamoorthy had left her parents home to meet someone in Krishnagiri.

However, at about 7.15 a.m. when she had contacted her husband, his phone was answered by a 108 ambulance driver who told her that Krishnamoorthy was hit by a vehicle near Athupalam flyover and he was being rushed to Dharmapuri government hospital. He succumbed to his injuries later on Sunday.

The DVAC had in its chargesheet arraigned Mr. Anbalagan, his wife A. Malliga (55), and sons A. Sasimohan (29), and A. Chandra Mohan (32), and daughters-in-law, all cohabiting as joint family and extended relatives Saravanan, Saravanakumar, Manikam and Danapal. The DVAC had cited its “check-period” as 2016-2021, the tenure of Mr. Anbalagan as the Minister.

