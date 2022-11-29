Competitions held for health staff at Perundurai

November 29, 2022 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST

As part of the centenary year celebrations of the Department of Public Health (DPH), a mass gathering was organised at Perundurai recently in which present staff and alumni team of the block took part.

Competitions such as rangoli, quiz, flameless cooking, dance and drama, show your talent, fashion shop and sports were conducted for all the Primary Health Centre (PHC) staff, including doctors, staff nurses, lab technicians, pharmacists, drivers and women health volunteers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Savi Aarthi, Block Medical Officer, Perundurai, said that PHCs implement various national and state programmes such as maternal and child health care, immunisation of infants, control and prevention of various communicable diseases like TB, leprosy , HIV and non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, birth and death registration, mental health programmes and school health programmes. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, our teams were posted in three Covid Care Centres and also vaccinated more than three lakh people”, she said and added that staff are frustrated, confused and exhausted due to the hectic work. “They need a break from syringes and medicines and to revitalise the team, the gathering was organised”, she added.

Perundurai MLA S. Jayakumar distributed prizes to the winners of various competitions.