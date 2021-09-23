Competitions for school students to mark National Postal Week celebration

The Department of Posts is conducting various competitions for school children as part of National Postal Week celebration from October 11 to 17.

A release from Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Erode Postal Division, said that essay writing competition on the topic “Your vision for India Post '' will be conducted for students in the age group of 14 to 18 (classes 9 to 12) in Tamil. For the video-making competition, the topic is “Your dream Post Office '' and students in the age group of 10 to 18 (classes 5 to 12) can participate in the competition that will be held in Tamil or English. For poster designing competition, the topic is Sukanya Samridhi Account advertisement for students in the age group of 10 to 14 years (classes 5 to 8) and the competition will be held in Tamil or English.

The release said that students should use A3 size white chart for poster designing competition and A4 size paper for essay writing competition with a minimum of 300 words and there is no limit on maximum number of words.

The first two winners in each category will be awarded and students should send their works through registered or speed post along with a copy of ID proof for date of birth. name, class, school name and contact number of parents should be written legibly on the reverse side of their work.

Video can be sent through email along with a scanned copy of ID proof to postalweek.erode@gmail.com with the size of the video file not exceeding 15 MB. The entries should reach Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Erode Postal Division, Erode 638 001 by October 6.

For details, contact 0424-2252400.