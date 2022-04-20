Competition held for school, college students

: Tamil Development Department here conducted a competition for school and college students on the eve of Ambedkar Jayanti. Fifty-five school students and 27 from colleges participated in the event held at Coimbatore Cloth Merchants’ Association Girls’ Hr. Sec. School recently, said a release from the Department.

P.S.G. Sarvajana Hr. Sec. School student T. Vishal and Government Law College, Coimbatore student K. Sumithra bagged the first place in the school and college categories respectively. The school students had 16 topics and college students 27 topics to choose from, the release also said and added that the Department Deputy Director A. Bhuvaneswari had organised the competition.