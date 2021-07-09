Compensation sought for worker’s family

ERODE

09 July 2021 23:21 IST

The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) has urged the State government to provide a compensation of ₹ 25 lakh to the family of a contract worker with Tangedco who died due to electrocution while on duty here on July 7.

In an email sent to the Chief Minister, S. Chinnasamy, State secretary, AITUC, said K. Ranjith (26) of Ganapathi Nagar at Thingalur was a contract worker with the Thingalur Tangedco office. At 7 p.m. on Wednesday, lineman K. Kolandaivel called him over phone to inform him that repair works need to be carried out at a transformer on Thingalur – Nallampatti Road. While carrying out the works, he suffered electric shock and died on the spot. His family was shattered and the compensation and government job for one of the family members could bring them relief.

The email saidmany workers were on contract basis with the Tangedco and wanted their services regularised.

Advertising

Advertising