‘Compensation for airport land acquisition inadequate’

While allocation of ₹1,132 crore for Coimbatore airport expansion project brought cheer to many, hundreds of land owners, especially those who have houses and industrial units, feel that the compensation is simply inadequate for a fresh start.

According to them, they will only be able to purchase new land, that too in places far away from city, with the money they get as compensation from the government. To build a new house or industrial unit, they will have to source several lakhs.

On Wednesday, land owners from Uppilipalayam village petitioned the District Collector re-representing their demand for an alternative land.

“I constructed a house spread over 1,250 sqft in my four-cent land 20 years ago. I was awarded ₹35 lakh as compensation. I had to shell out ₹15 lakh to purchase just more than 2.5 cents of land at Masagoundenchettipalayam. The remaining ₹20 lakh is inadequate for me to build a house with facilities I had before,” said S. Chandran, president of an association of residents from Uppiliplayam who were affected by the land acquisition project.

There are 110 houses in the areas identified for the land acquisition at Uppilipalayam village.

“Those who have four to five cents will get ₹30 to ₹35 lakh as compensation. Those who have two to three cents will get around ₹15 lakh. How can they purchase land and build new houses with the money? We are not against the developmental project. All we demand is a fair compensation, an alternative land to build new houses,” he said.

The 624.81 acres of land identified for the airport expansion are located in 24 blocks in four villages. Places in Uppilipalayam come under blocks 4, 5 and 6.

The petitioners said that the government did not follow procedures listed in the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

A land owner from another village, who has an industrial unit, said that the government or district administration was yet to give a clear information on how the Public Works Department (PWD) was to assess the value of buildings in the lands to be acquired.

“PWD is said to be assessing the value of a building following its own formula and depreciation rate. The value of buildings will be very nominal if they apply too much depreciation rate. On the contrary, price of building materials have skyrocketed,” said the owner of an industrial unit.

The price fixed for compensation is ₹1,500 per sqft for residential plots and ₹900 per sqft for agricultural plots.