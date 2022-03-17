Compensation distributed to man injured in bear attack in Bargur

A 50-year-old man in Bargur hill who sustained injuries in bear attack was given solatium of ₹20,000 on Thursday.

The incident happened on March 6, when K. Eraiyan of Solagani tribal hamlet entered the forest area in Bargur forest range in Erode Division. He raised voice and villagers and forest staff rescued him and admitted him to the Government Hospital at Athiyur. He suffered serious injuries in leg and in eyes and was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital.. On behalf of the Forest Department a cheque of ₹10,000 and a contribution of ₹10,000 by a philanthropist were given to Eraiyan at the Coimbatore GH.

Officials said that further compensation would be distributed to him once he completes his treatment and returns home.

