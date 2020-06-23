Company sealed for conducting interview

Coimbatore North Tahsildar T. Magesh Kumar sealed the office of M India Land Developers, located at New Siddhapudur, on Tuesday for conducting interview to select candidates for employment.

According to an official press release, nearly 120 candidates from different parts of Coimbatore district and other districts took part in the selection process. They did not wear mask and did not maintain physical distance and a number of people had gathered at the location.

The company had not taken permission from the district administration to conduct the selection process. Hence, the officials took action on the company.

The Tahsildar said a complaint had been registered against the promoter of the company.

The officials visited the two-storey office following an alert that a large number of people had gathered there for job.

The company was selecting candidates for tele-calling. Offices and companies were permitted to work with minimum staff strength and also by taking all the precautionary measures against spread of COVID-19.