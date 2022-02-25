Companies urged to create experts in different domains 

There is a need to demystify the concept of management, says V. Kovaichelvan, Director of TVS Institute for Quality and Leadership

V. Kovaichelvan (third right), Director- TVS Institute for Quality and Leadership, presenting the “CMA- Roots Best Entrepreneur of the Year Award” to M. Krishnan (third left), Chairman and Managing Director of Sri Krishna Sweets, at a function organised by the Coimbatore Management Association as part of National Management Day celebrations. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

There is a need to demystify the concept of management, says V. Kovaichelvan, Director of TVS Institute for Quality and Leadership

Industries and companies should look at creating a critical mass of experts in different domains and tools in their respective organisations, V. Kovaichelvan, Director of TVS Institute for Quality and Leadership, said here on Thursday.

Speaking on “Thriving on Uncertainty: Managing Radical Change” at the National Management Day 2022 programme of Coimbatore Management Association, he said there was a need to demystify the concept of management.

From shopfloor workers to the top management, each one manages a work in an organisation. Usually, the staff and employees learn from their seniors. Instead, impactful management programmes can be created for each section so that each worker and staff learns more about management, understands and applies it. It will create a critical mass of experts in different domains and tools, he said.

Later, the annual awards presented by the Association were given away to M. Krishnan, Managing Director of Sri Krishna Sweets (CMA - Roots Best Entrepreneur of the year Award); Sanjay Kondaas, Managing Director of Kondaas Automation (CMA - Mahendra Best SME Entrepreneur of the year Award); Megha Pritesh Asher, Co-Founder of Juicy Chemistry (CMA - GRG Best Woman Entrepreneur of the year Award); Sreepriya Kowshik, CEO, Astrix Engineering Products (CMA - Quadra Best Start-up of the year Award); D. Rajkumar, General Manager, Hindu Tamil Thisai (CMA- DJ Best Professional Corporate Leader of the year Award); Deepa Venugopal, Associate Professor, DJ Academy for Managerial Excellence (CMA - GRD Best Management Faculty of the year Award), and Deepa Ranganathan, Associate Professor, PSG Institute of Management (CMA - STC Best Management Researcher of the year Award).