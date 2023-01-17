Commuters want temporary bus stand at Solar in Erode operational

January 17, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST

With the existing Corporation Central Bus Terminal in the core city area abutting Mettur and Sathy Road witnessing constant rise in congestion, commuters and people from all walks of life have urged the Corporation to make the newly-established temporary bus stand at Solar Punjai Lakkapuram on Karur bypass road functional.

The terminal was established in 1973 from where 4,100 bus services comprising city, mofussil and intercity buses are operated every day. Work began in September 2021 to modernise the terminal and the Corporation, to facilitate works, established a temporary bus stand at Solar from where south-bound districts buses were planned to be operated. Though all the works were completed at the temporary bus stand, the facility is yet to be put to use.

Since works were in progress at the terminal and during festival season, the bus stand remains congested affecting the movement of buses. “The number of buses being operated from the terminal has increased and the passenger traffic has also gone up”, said P. Muthukrishnan, a commuter from Soolai. He said inadequate bus bays force drivers to park their vehicles in a haphazard manner disrupting free vehicle movement on the premises. “The existing facility is inadequate to meet the growing needs and the temporary bus stand at Solar to be made operational”, he added.

Unauthorised entry of two-wheelers and autorickshaws, vehicles of shopkeepers and others that are parked in the bus bay in violation of rules cause inconvenience to commuters and also disrupt vehicle movement. “All the roads near the bus stand remain chaotic throughout the day”, said N. Parthasarathy of Kollampalayam ,who wanted de-congestion measures to be taken, including utilising the facility at Solar.

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Limited (TNSTC) had proposed to operate 298 bus services to southern districts from Solar every day once it became operational. However, the district administration has proposed to establish a permanent bus stand near Kanirowther Lake from where buses to Gobichettipalayam, Sathyamangalam and other destinations could be operated.

A Corporation official said that if the government order is passed, a temporary bus stand would also be established near the lake. “We have planned to make both the temporary bus stands at Solar and the one near the lake operational only then”, the official said.