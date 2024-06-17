Commuters want escalator at the Salem two-tier bus stand opened soon

Commuters have urged the authorities to ensure proper maintainenace of the lifts at the Muthamizh Aringnar Kalaignar M. Karunanidhi Nootrandu Managara Perunthu Nilaiyam (two-tier bus stand) in Salem, and to open the newly-installed escalator at the earliest.

The Salem Old Bus Stand was demolished under the Smart City Mission, and a two-tier bus stand was constructed at a cost of ₹ 96.53 crore, with 29 shops and 26 bus bays on the ground floor and 47 shops and 26 bus bays on the first floor of the bus stand. It was inaugurated on June 11, 2023, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated. There are two lifts to reach the first floor from the ground floor and two lifts near the shops.

As the lifts are inadequate to carry more passengers during peak hours in the morning and evening, works began on December 15, 2023, to install an escalator at ₹2.30 crore. Though works were completed, the escalator has not been opened so far. Meanwhile, there are allegations that the lifts were not working on all days.

S. Devan, a resident of Kitchipalayam, said that as schools have opened, students come in large numbers to the bus stand in the morning and evening. “As the lift cannot not carry more passengers, the Salem Corporation should open the escalator for public use soon and also open all shops on the two floors and operate the remaining two lifts for the benefit of the public.”

The Salem Corporation officials said that due to maintenance work, the lifts were not operated on Sunday. Two staff members were deployed to operate the lifts. After receiving the safety certificate for the escalator, it will be opened to public soon.

