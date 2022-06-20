Commuters wait on road due to works at bus stand in Salem

Passengers wait at the entrance of the two-tier flyover due to road laying works taking place where town buses used to pick up and drop off passengers at the New Bus Stand. As buses pick up and drop off passengers near the flyover, it affects traffic and also posing a risk to passengers.

Various Smart City Mission projects are underway in and around the Salem New Bus Stand. From various parts of the district, people come to the bus stand on town buses.

The town buses used to pick up and drop off passengers on a separate road passing near Pallapatti police station. During the rainy season, water stagnates on this road and it becomes difficult for passengers. Considering this, the Corporation decided to re-lay this road to avoid water stagnantion.

Last week, the work started for road laying and town buses were instructed to pick up and drop off passengers at the entrance of the flyover. This decision poses a risk for the passengers as many wait for the buses near the entrance of the flyover and cover the road.

Due to this, vehicles that want to pass the flyover struggle to reach the entrance of the flyover. While town buses were stopped near the entrance of the flyover, vehicles coming into the bus stand and coming out of the bus stand were stopped at the same time, and it affected the traffic movement in that junction.

Especially during morning and evening time, passengers almost cover most part of the road, and the space for reaching the flyover becomes narrow and the passing vehicles pose a risk to the lives of the passengers.

The Corporation should lay the road soon before any accidents take place in this locality. “Till the road works are completed, buses should pick and drop passengers at the other entry point for the bus stand opposite to Aavin parlour, which is just 100 metres away from the present bus stop considering the safety of passengers,” S. Murugan, an autorickshaw driver, added.

When contacted, Corporation officials said the work would be completed in a week. Police and transport department will be instructed to stop the buses at some distance from the present place, officials added..