Commuters voice concern over maintenance at Gandhipuram Central Bus Stand in Coimbatore

The Gandhipuram Central Bus Stand, managed by the Coimbatore Corporation and a long-standing hub for intercity travel to destinations including Tiruppur, Erode, Karur, Salem, and Mettupalayam, is experiencing maintenance issues. Commuters have raised concerns regarding sanitation and structural conditions at the terminal.

A significant issue for passengers is the lack of seating, making waiting time uncomfortable. “There are no benches or chairs available for those waiting, which causes discomfort, especially for those with long travel time ahead,” said K. Sakthivel, a commuter from Erode.

Structural deterioration is also evident. “The cement and concrete are wearing down in parts of the bus stand, and leaks occur in the joints between the building and the sheets over the bus bays during rainfall,” noted M. Senthil Kumar, a regular passenger.

Sanitation issues in the four paid restrooms within the terminal have also drawn criticism. “The facilities are often unclean, with unattended sanitary products and waste despite the fees charged for use,” remarked a frequent user, calling for improvements using the collected fees.

The Corporation currently charges ₹5 and ₹10 for access to each of the four public toilets within the bus terminus, with reported collections of around ₹2,000 to ₹3,000 per toilet daily.

Flooding further inconveniences commuters. Even mild rain can lead to knee-level water due to clogged drains, filled with silt and litter, making it difficult to cross platforms. “If we need to reach another platform during the rain, there’s no option but to pass through knee-deep water,” said M. Kausalya, a regular commuter.

Responding to these issues, a senior Corporation official stated, “Structural assessments and patchwork, such as cement plastering, are underway. Drains were desilted two months ago, but littering has caused re-clogging.” Plans for installing seating are reportedly underway once assessments are complete.

The official also shared plans for utilising vacant first-floor space on the platforms, initially intended for passenger lodging. “We are preparing repairs for the damaged sections and will engage a consultant to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR). This space could potentially generate revenue through businesses like restaurants, hotels, or private offices,” the official added.

