Commuters urge Transport Department to take steps to avoid traffic congestion at the entrance of Salem Railway Junction

October 15, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Salem

Commuters and the general public have urged the Transport Department to take steps to avoid government and private buses from picking up and dropping passengers at the entrance of the Salem Railway Junction as it affects vehicle movement.

There are separate lanes for buses, taxis, and autorickshaws on the premises of the Salem Railway Junction. Buses that came through Junction Main Road entered the station premises and picked up and dropped off passengers. Hundreds of buses are plying through the Junction in a day.

Meanwhile, on August 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for modernising and redeveloping the 508 railway stations across the country under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Salem Railway Station is one of the stations to be modernised under the scheme.

For the modernisation works, the separate lanes were demolished. So, buses are unable to enter the station premises. So, they drop and pick up passengers at the entrance of the station.

President of the Federation of Consumer Organisations of Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry A. Asokan said that buses stopping in front of the station has affected vehicle movement. The main road in front of the station entrance was narrow. So, if buses stopped for even a minute, it would create traffic jam in the locality. Sometimes two or three buses come at the same time and stop on the main road.

Especially during the morning and evening hours, it became difficult for two-wheeler riders to pass through the road. “About 100 metres from the railway station entrance, the road has been widened. So, there will be no issue with picking up or dropping passengers there. Passengers can reach the station through a bicycle stand from there. The Transport Department should instruct the government and private bus drivers not to pick up passengers at the entrance of the junction,” Mr. Asokan added.

Salem Railway Divisional officials said that the modernisation works will be completed around February 2024.

Officials of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Salem division, said that they would look into the issue..