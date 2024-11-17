Commuters raise concern over non-functional information boards at bus shelters in Coimbatore

Commuters in Coimbatore have expressed concern over the lack of functional information boards at bus shelters across the city. Many shelters fail to provide essential details such as bus routes and destinations, making it difficult for passengers to identify the correct bus.

S. Sowmithra, a commuter, said, “Bus shelters only provide shelter from the sun and rain, with no public information. On Big Bazar Street, where several bus stops are nearby, if information boards indicate the buses that stop at each location, there will be less confusion and people need not run to catch buses.”

S. Ragavi, another commuter, said that while a few shelters had LED scroll boards, they were non-functional and covered in dust. “The only boards in good condition are the advertisement boards,” she added.

The commuters also report that some bus shelters have advertisement boards placed on the sides, blocking the view of the road.

According to the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Rules, 2023, not less than 20% of the area in bus shelters should be reserved for displaying bus route numbers, government schemes, and public awareness messages. The rules also specify that hoardings should be placed only on the back and front panels of bus shelters, and not on the side or angular panels, to ensure that the visibility of waiting passengers is not obstructed.

The issue was raised at a recent District Road Safety Committee meeting.

K. Kathirmathiyon, a member of the Committee, stressed the need for better regulation of bus shelter construction. While the Corporation granted licences for bus shelters at specific locations, it failed to ensure that the shelters complied with the prescribed rules.

Mr. Kathirmathiyon alleged that advertisers, after obtaining permission for a single shelter, were constructing multiple shelters nearby to display additional advertisements, in violation of regulations. He cited examples of unauthorised shelters at locations such as Avinashilingam College and opposite Central theatre on Mettupalayam Road, near the fire station on State Bank Road, and at P.N. Pudur and Lakshmi Mills.

Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabakaran said, “A meeting will be convened with all the allotted contractors, and action will be taken to ensure that everything is in compliance with the rules.”