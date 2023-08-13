ADVERTISEMENT

Commuters perform puja to TNSTC bus at Sathyamangalam in Erode

August 13, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 A total of 36 passengers on Sunday performed puja to a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus in Sathyamangalam for transporting them to Tiruppur on time for the past 10 years.

The bus departs from Sathyamangalam bus stand at 6.40 a.m. every day and reaches Bannari at 7.10 a.m. and proceeds to Tiruppur. Later, the bus proceeds to Theni and returns to Tiruppur.

It leaves Tiruppur at 7.40 p.m. and reaches Sathyamangalam at 10 p.m. All these passengers board the bus at various places and travel to Tiruppur for work and were dependent on the bus both in the morning and in the evening.

Since they were able to reach their destinations on time, they garlanded the bus and performed puja.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US