Commuters perform puja to TNSTC bus at Sathyamangalam in Erode

August 13, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - ERODE

A total of 36 passengers on Sunday performed puja to a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus in Sathyamangalam for transporting them to Tiruppur on time for the past 10 years.

The bus departs from Sathyamangalam bus stand at 6.40 a.m. every day and reaches Bannari at 7.10 a.m. and proceeds to Tiruppur. Later, the bus proceeds to Theni and returns to Tiruppur.

It leaves Tiruppur at 7.40 p.m. and reaches Sathyamangalam at 10 p.m. All these passengers board the bus at various places and travel to Tiruppur for work and were dependent on the bus both in the morning and in the evening.

Since they were able to reach their destinations on time, they garlanded the bus and performed puja.

