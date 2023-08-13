HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Commuters perform puja to TNSTC bus at Sathyamangalam in Erode

August 13, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 A total of 36 passengers on Sunday performed puja to a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus in Sathyamangalam for transporting them to Tiruppur on time for the past 10 years.

The bus departs from Sathyamangalam bus stand at 6.40 a.m. every day and reaches Bannari at 7.10 a.m. and proceeds to Tiruppur. Later, the bus proceeds to Theni and returns to Tiruppur.

It leaves Tiruppur at 7.40 p.m. and reaches Sathyamangalam at 10 p.m. All these passengers board the bus at various places and travel to Tiruppur for work and were dependent on the bus both in the morning and in the evening.

Since they were able to reach their destinations on time, they garlanded the bus and performed puja.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.