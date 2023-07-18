Commuters oppose Kerala-style facade for Pollachi Railway Station

July 18, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST

COIMBATORE: Commuters have expressed resentment over the purported plan by the Railways to construct the new building for Pollachi Railway Station with a frontage resembling Kerala architecture, despite protests.

After the model of the architecture was circulated on social media platforms in recent weeks, the Pollachi Train Passenger Welfare Association made a represention to the Railways opposing the style of architecture, and for designing the frontage on the lines of any of the prominent temples in Pollachi.

The Railway officials had apparently maintained that the design did not reflect Kerala architecture whereafter the Association compared it to that of Shoranur station in Kerala to buttress its position.

Work on making improvements in facade and the facilities are currently being carried out in the Station, under the Amrit Bharat scheme.

According to the commuters, the legacy of the station that came into being as early as in 1915 must not be altered. While the facilities upgraded through improved seating at the platforms, waiting rooms, toilet facilities, clean drinking water supply, air-conditioned passenger waiting room, and digital screens for display of train arrival and departure was appreciable, the overall identity of the station must be retained, they have emphasised.

The Railways has sanctioned ₹8crore for developing the station under Amrit Bharat Scheme.

“As such, there is no certainty on how the station frontage will be like. At present, the buildings are being demolished, and we have been emphasising repeatedly that the frontage must resemble that of any of the temple towers in Tamil Nadu,” T. Krishna Balaji, Joint Secretary of the Pollachi Train Passenger Welfare Association said.