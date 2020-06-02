Commuters in Erode seek more town buses

Erode

02 June 2020 23:00 IST

Though resumption of bus services from Monday has brought much relief to the people, operation of less number of town buses is causing hardship to the commuters as they have to wait for hours at the bus stand.

On the second day of operation of buses, more commuters thronged the Corporation Central Bus Stand and bus stops at various points in the city. However, they have to wait for longer time as only a few buses were operated in each route. “I am waiting for over an hour to board a bus to Modakurichi to reach the work place”, said Pushpa, who works at a construction site.

Advertising

Advertising

Commuters wanted additional buses to be operated in important routes and also wanted the private and mini-bus services to resume service.