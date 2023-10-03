HamberMenu
Commuters demand removal of Tasmac outlets opposite Salem New Bus Stand

October 03, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST

M. Sabari
A Tasmac outlet near the Salem New Bus Stand.

A Tasmac outlet near the Salem New Bus Stand. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Commuters boarding buses from the new bus stand have appealed to the authorities concerned to remove two Tasmac outlets as it is located opposite the bus stand.

Over 10,000 commuters use the bus stand and to people from nearby districts such as Kallakurichi, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, and Namakkal districts use the service.

S. Murugan, a resident of Pallapatti, said these two outlets witness regular influx of customers in the evening and during weekends as these shops function on the main road. Many times the tipplers enter into verbal duel among themselves on the road disrupting vehicle movement.

T. Dinesh, a resident of Hasthampatti, said that from 6 p.m. to the closing hours of the outlets, customers move around the bus stand causing inconvenience to the commuters.

District Tasmac department officials assured to look into the issue.

