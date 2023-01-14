Commuters demand more bus services to Tiruchi

January 14, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST

Bus passengers staged a road roko at the Sulur New Bus Stand here late on Friday, demanding more services to Tiruchi district owing to the Pongal rush there.

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) Coimbatore General Manager S. Sridharan, Sulur Transport Department Motor Vehicle Inspector Shanmugam and other officials held talks with the protesters and diverted four buses temporarily from Singanallur Bus Stand to handle the increased crowd at Sulur, an official claimed.

Claiming that there was a shortage of buses to Tiruchi, and Thanjavur and Kumbakonam districts as well, from Coimbatore, many protested for three hours and blocked buses plying via the Trichy road here.

A Coimbatore TNSTC official said the protesters blocked buses arriving from Tiruchi. And, the police on Trichy Road diverted buses towards Pappampatti Bus Stand and other vehicles towards Karanampettai, in the district.

The official claimed, “roughly 90 additional buses to Tiruchi were operated apart from the 60 scheduled buses in the district on Friday. There was a shortage at Sulur at night. But we brought four vehicles from Singanallur within half- an- hour and resolved the issue..”