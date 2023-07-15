Commuters demand early completion of escalator work at two-tier bus stand in Salem

July 15, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST

Commuters, especially senior citizens, wanted the civic body to make operational lifts and escalator at the newly- inaugurated two-tier bus stand in Salem.

Under the Smart City Project, the old bus stand in cty was demolished and a two-tier bus stand was constructed at a cost of ₹96.53 crore. On June 11, the two-tier bus stand was inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. After completion of all the works, the buses were operated from June 19. But the lifts in the bus stand were not operating, and passengers, especially elderly people, were struggling to use the stairs.

V. Velumani, a resident of Tharamangalam and a construction worker, said the buses headed to Elampillai, Perumagoundampatti, Jalakandapuram, Salem Junction, Tharamangalam, Nangavalli, Vanavasi, Vellalapatti, Omalur, Thinnapatti, Muthunaickenpatti, and Tholasampatti were operated from the first floor of the bus stand. Since the lifts were not functional in the bus stand, passengers used the stairs to reach the first floor. The senior citizens struggled to climb 50 steps on the stairs.

After nearly a month, starting Friday, two lifts out of four in the bus stand were operated. But on Saturday evening, one lift did not function. The bus stand, which was maintained by the Corporation, should have all lifts operational and the escalator works should be completed at the earliest, he said.

President of the Federation of Consumer Organisations of Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry A. Asokan said the bus stand should be opened for public use after the completion of all works. The shops in the bus stand are not open. The work for two lifts and an escalator were under way. Due to the rainy season, the ground floor of the bus stand had poor lighting. Till the completion of the works in the bus stand, the Corporation should instruct the TNSTC to operate all the buses from the ground floor. The Municipal Administration Department should also take action against the contractors and officials concerned who were responsible for the work delay at the bus stand, he said.

Corporation officials said works for the remaining two lifts were nearing completion, and escalator work would also be completed soon. After the completion of the works, these facilities would be opened to the public. Lighting would be provided during the daytime as well on rainy days, the officials said.