ADVERTISEMENT

Commuters demand bus shelters at Five Roads Junction in Salem

September 09, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST

M. Sabari

Commuters waiting in the open at Five Road Junction in Salem. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

For nearly five years, commuters have been waiting in the open at Five Roads Junction in the city as the two bus shelters were removed for the construction of a two-tier flyover. Even after the two-tier flyover was opened to the public, bus shelters have not been provided. The commuters have to wait near a private hospital and a mall at the junction to board buses.

The commuters have urged the Corporation and the Highway Department to provide a bus shelter at Five Roads Junction.

V. Banupriya, a resident of Alagapuram, said that due to lack of bus shelters, commuters have to wait in an open space near the hospital and a mall. The situation becomes during the soaring heat and rain. As vehicle movement is high at the junction, it is not possible for commuters to wait under the flyover during rain. The worst affected are senior citizens. The Corporation or Highway Department should look into the issue and provide bus shelters.. As monsoon season is nearing, shelters should be provided without delay,” Ms. Banupriya said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Corporation and Highway Department officials assured that they would look into the matter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US