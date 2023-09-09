Commuters demand bus shelters at Five Roads Junction in Salem

September 09, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST

For nearly five years, commuters have been waiting in the open at Five Roads Junction in the city as the two bus shelters were removed for the construction of a two-tier flyover. Even after the two-tier flyover was opened to the public, bus shelters have not been provided. The commuters have to wait near a private hospital and a mall at the junction to board buses.

The commuters have urged the Corporation and the Highway Department to provide a bus shelter at Five Roads Junction.

V. Banupriya, a resident of Alagapuram, said that due to lack of bus shelters, commuters have to wait in an open space near the hospital and a mall. The situation becomes during the soaring heat and rain. As vehicle movement is high at the junction, it is not possible for commuters to wait under the flyover during rain. The worst affected are senior citizens. The Corporation or Highway Department should look into the issue and provide bus shelters.. As monsoon season is nearing, shelters should be provided without delay,” Ms. Banupriya said.

Corporation and Highway Department officials assured that they would look into the matter.

