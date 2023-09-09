HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Commuters demand bus shelters at Five Roads Junction in Salem

September 09, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST

M. Sabari
Commuters waiting in the open at Five Road Junction in Salem.

Commuters waiting in the open at Five Road Junction in Salem. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

For nearly five years, commuters have been waiting in the open at Five Roads Junction in the city as the two bus shelters were removed for the construction of a two-tier flyover. Even after the two-tier flyover was opened to the public, bus shelters have not been provided. The commuters have to wait near a private hospital and a mall at the junction to board buses.

The commuters have urged the Corporation and the Highway Department to provide a bus shelter at Five Roads Junction.

V. Banupriya, a resident of Alagapuram, said that due to lack of bus shelters, commuters have to wait in an open space near the hospital and a mall. The situation becomes during the soaring heat and rain. As vehicle movement is high at the junction, it is not possible for commuters to wait under the flyover during rain. The worst affected are senior citizens. The Corporation or Highway Department should look into the issue and provide bus shelters.. As monsoon season is nearing, shelters should be provided without delay,” Ms. Banupriya said.

Corporation and Highway Department officials assured that they would look into the matter.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.