Commuters demand better traffic regulation at Alagapuram Junction in Salem

December 03, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari
The Alagapuram Junction in Salem city.

The Alagapuram Junction in Salem city. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Motorists and the public have urged the City Police to take steps for better regulation of traffic at Alagapuram Junction in Salem, where vehicles heading to Five Roads and Alagapuram come together.

Vehicles heading to Five Roads from Hasthampatti through one part of the two-tier flyover and vehicles heading to Alagapuram from the Sarada College service road come together at the traffic signal in the Alagapuram Junction, one of the busiest locations in Salem city.

After getting the green signal, vehicles heading to Five Roads will proceed straight on the road, and vehicles heading to Alagapuram locality have to cut through the right side of the road at the same time. So, motorists find it difficult to pass the junction, and sometimes vehicles turning right from the service road are hit by vehicles heading straight into the junction.

C. Dineshkumar, a resident of Hasthampatti, said that as one part of the two-tier flyover ends at this junction from Hasthampatti, more four-wheelers are using this flyover and waiting at the junction to reach Five Roads.

Vehicles, especially autorickshaws and two-wheelers, reach the junction from the service road. Vehicles try to move at the same time to turn right and go straight after getting the signal.

During the morning and evening hours, vehicles wait in a long queue to cross the area. The police should erect barricades banning vehicles from turning right to reach various places, including the police station in Alagapuram. Only vehicles heading to Five Roads should be allowed.

Vehicles from the service road shall be diverted via Brindhavan Road to reach Advaitha Ashram Road, and from there to reach the junction. Through Advaitha Ashram Road, vehicles heading to Alagapuram can easily pass through this junction, Mr. Dinesh added.

Salem City Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) S. Brinda said that necessary action would be taken regarding the issue.

