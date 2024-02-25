Commuters demand barricades at the entry and exit points of Mulluvadi Gate flyover in Salem

February 25, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Salem

Commuters have demanded placement of barricades at the entry and exit points of the Mulluvadi Gate flyover in Salem to prevent accidents.

Vehicles coming from three directions pass near the Hanging Garden at the same time, they pointed out.

Mulluvadi Gate flyover, which was a long-pending demand of Salem residents, was constructed at ₹124.89 crore by the State government. The works, which started seven years ago, were completed last month.

On January 19, Municipal Administration Minister K. N. Nehru inaugurated the flyover and vehicles heading to Salem Old Bus from Sundar Lodge Junction and from Old Bus Stand to Hasthampatti passed without any hindrance.

Bharatiya Janata Party environment protection cell State president R.P. Gopinath said vehicles heading to Mahatma Gandhi Stadium from Kumarasamipatti, those heading to Ammapet Main Road from the New Bus Stand and vehicles heading to Hasthampatti from the Old Bus Stand passed through the flyover entry point.

Though there was a traffic signal at Sundar Lodge Junction near Hanging Garden, it functioned only during peak hours in the morning and evening. And, there was chaos in the afternoon and night hours.

Two-wheelers from parallel roads coming to the flyover and from Mahatma Gandhi Stadium took the one-way stretch to reach the flyover. Since there were risks of accidents, the departments concerned should put up barricades and regulate traffic, Mr. Gopinath added.

Prakasam, a resident of Maravaneri, said that motorists were not cautious while using the flyover. The police should take steps to prevent two-wheelers from using the wrong path to reach the flyover from Mahatama Gandhi Road and from Mulluvadi Gate parallel road.

Similarly, at the flyover exit point near Sugavaneswarar temple, vehicles heading from the Town Railway Station Road and vehicles coming from the flyover joined the same road. Barricades and speed brakes should be placed on that road to prevent accidents, Mr. Prakasam added.

Salem City Deputy Commissioner (North) of Police S. Brinda said that she would look into the issue.