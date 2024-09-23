ADVERTISEMENT

Commuter and motorist die in accident

Updated - September 23, 2024 08:34 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old youth travelling on the footboard of a private bus and a motorist were killed in an accident near Gobichettipalayam here on Monday.

Naveen Kumar of Erangattur in Sathyamangalam taluk was travelling on the footboard of the bus when the driver navigated a turn, during which he collided with Shanmugam (55), a motorist, of the same area. Both died on the spot. The bus was stopped and people gathered in large numbers. Kadathur police sent the bodies to the Government Hospital in Gobichettipalayam and further inquiry is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US