Commuter and motorist die in accident

A 20-year-old youth travelling on the footboard of a private bus and a motorist were killed in an accident near Gobichettipalayam here on Monday.

Naveen Kumar of Erangattur in Sathyamangalam taluk was travelling on the footboard of the bus when the driver navigated a turn, during which he collided with Shanmugam (55), a motorist, of the same area. Both died on the spot. The bus was stopped and people gathered in large numbers. Kadathur police sent the bodies to the Government Hospital in Gobichettipalayam and further inquiry is on.