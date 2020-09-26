Community halls, UPHCs identified in Attur to set up COVID-19 care centres

To treat patients with mild symptoms

The Health Department has identified community halls and upgraded primary health centres (UPHCs) in Attur here to set up COVID-19 Care Centres (CCC) to treat patients with mild symptoms.

Officials said that with schools and colleges expected to reopen, the Department had identified community and wedding halls and UPHCs here to set up the centres. Deputy Director of Health Services (Attur) R. Selvakumar said that only one or two school buildings were utilised so far as CCCs.

“A community hall has been identified in each block to set up the CCC. Facilities are being readied according to COVID-19 treatment guidelines at four UPHCs. Each UPHC will have about 30 beds. Arrangements are in place to set up about 300 to 400 beds, if required. There are sufficient number of beds in Attur Government Hospital and home isolation is permitted for a few patients.” He added that about 30 to 50 beds could be arranged in each community hall.