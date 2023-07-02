Community Forests Rights given to 3,661 tribal people in Pilloor near Coimbatore

July 02, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A total of 3,661 people from tribal settlements in the Pilloor region in Coimbatore district got Community Forests Rights under the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006, at a grievances redress meeting conducted by Lok Sabha MP from the Nilgiris A. Raja on Sunday. As many as 66 tribal people got Individual Forest Rights under the FRA, while 80 people got community certificates at the function held at the Government Primary School, Athikadavu, in which a total of 4,149 beneficiaries received government welfare measures worth ₹ 1.90 crore. This included loans to the tune of ₹ 1.25 crore allotted to 44 persons under the Magalir Thittam. There are 26 tribal settlements in the forests of Pilloor region who travel about 40 km for basic facilities. They were demanding an ambulance to be stationed at Pilloor to handle emergency medical cases. Mr. Raja assured them that an ambulance would be allotted soon and a primary health centre sanctioned in the next financial year. Mr. Raja said the Forest Department and the Tangedco would take immediate efforts to fulfill the demand for road and electricity by residents of Poolapathy and Kadaman Kombai settlements. He also assured them that appropriate steps would be taken in consultation with the District Collector on their demand for three community halls for tribal settlements. The demand for a mobile fair price shop would be brought to the attention of the Chief Minister, he said. Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Conservator of Forests S. Ramasubramanian, Divisional Forest Officer N. Jayaraj, senior officials from the Revenue, Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and other departments were present.

