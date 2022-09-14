Community dog population doubles in Coimbatore Corporation East Zone in three years

Civic body plans to conduct mass vaccination camps

N. Sai Charan COIMBATORE
September 14, 2022 18:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Coimbatore Corporation has initiated various measures to reduce the population of community dogs in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

The intervention by the civic body came after a pack of dogs attacked school-going children at Ward 84 (Ukkadam area) recently. Following the incident, the Corporation had formed a special task force to identify measures to control the breeding of dogs.

Recently, the civic body carried out a survey of community dogs, with technical and financial support from an NGO - Dogs of Coimbatore - in the East Zone, covering areas such as Singanallur, Vilankurichi and Kalapatti.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap said a total of 24,404 dogs were found during the survey in the East Zone. Within three years, the dog population had almost doubled in that zone. The percentage of dogs that underwent animal birth control dropped from 28% to 14% in the zone. The civic body planned to conduct similar surveys in all the other zones to promote animal birth control measures, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissioner also said the Corporation was considering setting up two animal birth control centres in addition to the ones at Ondipudur, Seeranaickenpalayam and Ukkadam.

Vaccination camp

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Another measure planned by the Corporation, jointly with the Humane Animal Society, was to conduct free vaccination camps against rabies for community dogs.

Mr. Prathap said the vaccination drive was planned during the week when World Rabies Day falls on September 28. The Corporation had also planned to make special arrangements at the dog shelter at Seeranaickenpalayam for vaccinating pet dogs in the city.

On September 25 and 28, the vaccination camp would be held in the North Zone. The vaccination camp at the Central Zone would be on September 30 and October 2, a release from the Corporation said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app