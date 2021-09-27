Community certificates issued to residents in Panamarathupatti

Salem

27 September 2021 00:13 IST

RDO visits Jarugumalai and Thumbalpatti villages

The Revenue Divisional Officer for Salem sub-division, on Saturday, issued community certificates to residents of two villages in Panamarathupatti here.

RDO S.Vishnuvardhini visited Jarugumalai village in Panamarathupatti and issued ‘Hindu Malayalee’ certificates to 18 persons.

She later visited Thumbalpatti village and conducted inquiries with 22 persons. She told the villagers that tahsildhars in the Division have been instructed to forward files recommending community certificates to eligible persons at the earliest.

Advertising

Advertising

The officer advised the public not to trust middlemen or to get cheated by them. Ms.Vishnuvardhini also advised Panamarathupatti police to register case against an individual named Annamalai, who acted an agent for getting the certificates and mislead the people. Residents from four villages in Panamarathupatti had staged a protest in front of the Salem Collectorate recently alleging delay in issuance of community certificates.