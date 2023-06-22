ADVERTISEMENT

Community certificates issued to 133 people belonging to Narikuravar community in Dharmapuri

June 22, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K. Shanthi handing over community certificate to a child in Dharmapuri on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 Community certificates for Narikuravar community were issued by Collector K. Shanthi here in Harur. Community certificates were issued to 133 people from Narikuravar community acting on the long-standing demand of the people. This also included issue of Tribal Welfare Board cards to 10 persons.

With the issue of 133 community certificates, the number of community certificates issued was 153.

According to the Collector, 20 community certificates were issued earlier. Issue of 153 community certificates to Narikuravar community has enabled their access to welfare benefits, till now inaccessible to the community that led a nomadic life.

  Harur has seen a significant number of certificates issued to the community, according to the administration.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the certificates were issued to the school-going children by the Collector.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US