Community certificates issued to 133 people belonging to Narikuravar community in Dharmapuri

June 22, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

Community certificates for Narikuravar community were issued by Collector K. Shanthi here in Harur. Community certificates were issued to 133 people from Narikuravar community acting on the long-standing demand of the people. This also included issue of Tribal Welfare Board cards to 10 persons.

With the issue of 133 community certificates, the number of community certificates issued was 153.

According to the Collector, 20 community certificates were issued earlier. Issue of 153 community certificates to Narikuravar community has enabled their access to welfare benefits, till now inaccessible to the community that led a nomadic life.

Harur has seen a significant number of certificates issued to the community, according to the administration.

Earlier, the certificates were issued to the school-going children by the Collector.

