HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Community certificates issued to 133 people belonging to Narikuravar community in Dharmapuri

June 22, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector K. Shanthi handing over community certificate to a child in Dharmapuri on Thursday.

Collector K. Shanthi handing over community certificate to a child in Dharmapuri on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 Community certificates for Narikuravar community were issued by Collector K. Shanthi here in Harur. Community certificates were issued to 133 people from Narikuravar community acting on the long-standing demand of the people. This also included issue of Tribal Welfare Board cards to 10 persons.

With the issue of 133 community certificates, the number of community certificates issued was 153.

According to the Collector, 20 community certificates were issued earlier. Issue of 153 community certificates to Narikuravar community has enabled their access to welfare benefits, till now inaccessible to the community that led a nomadic life.

  Harur has seen a significant number of certificates issued to the community, according to the administration.

Earlier, the certificates were issued to the school-going children by the Collector.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.