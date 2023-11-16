Community-based cancer screening camps to be held in Erode district

November 16, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - ERODE

Community-based cancer screening camps will be held across the district and people above 18 years have been asked to visit the camps and get screened.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian had in April 2023 announced in the Assembly that high incidence of cancer were identified in Erode, Ranipet, Kanyakumari and Tirupattur districts and said that community-based screening for cancer detection would be held in the four districts. Following this, a Government Order 34 was issued to conduct the camps.

A press release from Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara said the purpose of the camps was to screen people for breast cancer, uterus cancer and oral cancer at the beginning stage and provide appropriate treatment for recovery. “It will prevent loss of lives and improve the quality of life,” the release said and added that persons above 18 years will be screened for oral cancer, while women above 30 years will be screened for breast and uterus cancer.

Camps will be held at 73 government primary health centres, 18 urban Wellness Centres, 98 village sub-centres and wellness centres, eight government hospitals, and one government medical college and hospital.

People can get screened at these 198 centres free of cost and if symptoms are found, they would be referred to the government and private hospitals and treatment would be given under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. Also, camps will be held at government offices and industries and medical teams will screen people at their workplaces.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy and Mr. Subramanian will inaugurate the scheme at the Kalingarayanpalayam sub-centre in Chithode soon. The release asked people above 18 years to take part in the camp in their areas and get screened even if they do not have symptoms.