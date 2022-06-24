Communist Party of India demands creation of Chennimalai taluk

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has urged the State government to convert Chennimalai Union into a separate taluk for the benefit of people.

A the party’s 35th union conference, which was inaugurated by AITUC State secretary S. Chinnasamy, a total of 10 resolutions were passed.

A resolution said that the Chennimalai Union at present came under the Perundurai Revenue Division and the people had to depend on the taluk office in Perundurai to obtain revenue and other certificates. Hence, the government should carve out Chennimalai Taluk out of Perundurai Taluk at the earliest.

The other resolutions include conversion of the Upgraded Community Health Centre at Chennimalai into a government hospital and setting up a new Government Primary Health Centre at 1010 Nesavalar Colony at Ingur; establishment of a government polytechnic college in the region; outer ring road or bypass road to reduce congestion on the narrow road in Chennimalai town; steps to prevent discharge of effluents or seepage from industries on Sipcot premises in Perundurai, widening of Uppilipalayam junction; re-laying the damaged road section from Olapalayam village to Ingur flyover; separate ration shop for 500 card holders at Manimalai Karadu area, and establishing a graveyard for Thagadur village in Mugasi Pidariyur panchayat.