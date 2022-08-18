Communal harmony pledge taken in Salem, Namakkal districts

Collector Shreya P. Singh administering communal harmony pledge to officials at the Collectorate in Namakkal on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Collector S. Karmegam administered communal harmony pledge to officials at the Collectorate here on Thursday to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, which is observed as Sadhbhavana Diwas.

The Sadhbhavana Diwas is observed on August 20, but this year the day falls on Saturday. Since it is holiday from Friday, the pledge was administered in the districts on Thursday.

Additional Collector (Development) C. Balachandar, District Revenue Officer P. Menaha, Revenue Divisional Officer C. Vishnuvardhini, and other officials took part.

In Namakkal, Collector Shreya P. Singh administered the pledge to the officials at the Collectorate.