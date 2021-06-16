Commotion outside vaccination centre in Tiruppur

Minor commotion prevailed outside a COVID-19 vaccination centre within Tiruppur Corporation limits on Wednesday following a delay in commencing the vaccination drive.

According police, around 400 people gathered outside the Corporation Middle School at Velampalayam in early on Wednesday and waited in a long queue for vaccination. Around 9 a.m., a few members of the Left parties visited the camp, to whom the public alleged that the vaccination camp had not commenced as per schedule. Based on the information, the Velampalayam police reached the spot and held talks with the public, police said.

C. Nandagopal, district committee member of CPI(M) who visited the spot, claimed that the public waited for several hours in empty stomach outside the Velampalayam centre after seeing media reports that the particular centre was allotted over 600 vaccine doses.

Corporation sources said that the delay occurred as the Corporation received the allocated vaccine doses only past noon on Wednesday, following which the doses were distributed to the 17 centres in Corporation limits.

Tiruppur district received 17,900 Covishield doses and 3,800 Covaxin doses on Tuesday, which were distributed among 67 government vaccination centres across the district, according to the Health Department.