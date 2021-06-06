Commotion outside Tiruppur govt. hospital

Minor commotion prevailed outside Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital on Saturday as a section of the public demanded COVID-19 vaccines after they were told that no vaccination would be done at the hospital.

According to the Tiruppur City Police, around 50 persons who were waiting outside the hospital began arguing with the hospital authorities at around 9 a.m. They claimed that they had already received tokens and demanded to be vaccinated. The police personnel who rushed to the hospital held talks with the public, following which they dispersed, the police said. No case was registered.

A senior doctor at Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital said that the hospital had nil vaccine stock on Saturday and that the vaccination drive would continue after vaccine doses were available.